Stop Playing With Terrance McKinney

“I think it looks good with the shorts I’m going to wear, and it taps into my Charles Oliveira for Brazil,” McKinney told UFC.com. “It’s good energy.”

Even though most of – if not all – the fans in the Jeunesse Arena will likely be rooting against him when he fights Brazil’s Ismael Bonfim this weekend at UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill, McKinney feels the good vibes heading into his first fight outside the United States.

“I think something special is going to happen. I just feel like God is always walking with me into battle,” McKinney said. “I just know something good is going to happen out of this. There is nothing but love for my opponent and I’m excited to put on a show.”

Fight fans are used to the lightweight prospect putting on a show, as the 28-year-old made one of the most memorable UFC debuts to date. McKinney knocked out Matt Frevola just seven seconds into his UFC career and hasn’t looked back since.