Stop Playing With Terrance McKinney

Athletes
Athletes
UFC Lightweight Terrance McKinney Has His Sights On Yet Another Exciting Finish When He Faces Ismael Bonfim At UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill
Fighting in enemy territory isn’t something that Terrance McKinney is really concerned with. And thanks to his new blonde hairstyle, he kind of feels like he’ll fit right in.
“I think it looks good with the shorts I’m going to wear, and it taps into my Charles Oliveira for Brazil,” McKinney told UFC.com. “It’s good energy.”
Even though most of – if not all – the fans in the Jeunesse Arena will likely be rooting against him when he fights Brazil’s Ismael Bonfim this weekend at UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill, McKinney feels the good vibes heading into his first fight outside the United States.
Order UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill
“I think something special is going to happen. I just feel like God is always walking with me into battle,” McKinney said. “I just know something good is going to happen out of this. There is nothing but love for my opponent and I’m excited to put on a show.”
Fight fans are used to the lightweight prospect putting on a show, as the 28-year-old made one of the most memorable UFC debuts to date. McKinney knocked out Matt Frevola just seven seconds into his UFC career and hasn’t looked back since.
Impressive showings versus Farès Ziam, Drew Dober, and Erick Gonzalez helped McKinney prove that his knockout of Frevola wasn’t a flash in the pan and that he’s truly an all-action fighter each time he steps into the Octagon.
View McKinney's Athlete Profile
“I’m putting my heart and soul into this, and every time, I know I can walk away proudly,” McKinney said. “It’s nice because I can get my win streak back going but I’ve faced adversity. I know what it is to lose and what it takes to bounce back. You have to enjoy the losses just as much as you enjoy winning because that’s the only way you’ll be able to grow. The best I ever got was because of a loss, so I treasure those moments, as well.”
McKinney knows Bonfim will be looking to have his own incredible moment at UFC 283, and even though McKinney has all the respect in the world for Bonfim, “T.Wrecks” believes he’ll prove that he’s simply on another level from his opponent.
Terrance McKinney Finishes Ziam In Round 1 | UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Green
Terrance McKinney Finishes Ziam In Round 1 | UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Green
/
“I think I got a lot of advantages in this fight and I'm mostly just making sure I’m in shape because obviously he knows how to fight three-round fights. I think he’s a decision machine,” McKinney said. “You got to get there when you are fighting Terrance McKinney, that’s the problem.”
McKinney makes a good point, as only two of his 17 fights as a professional have made it out of the first round. Being a fast starter and a finisher is something that McKinney is proud of and wants to be known for.
That’s why he’s expecting to come out and make it a quick outing versus Bonfim.
Fight By Fight Preview | UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill
“First-round knockout or a first-round submission,” McKinney predicted. “Just expect me to be in his face at all times, just really making him have anxiety and overswing like he does sometimes. He’ll feel the pressure to do something uncomfortable.”
“We’re going to look to fight at range and use my energy wisely and then pick my shots when I got him hurt.”
Adding another blistering finish to his UFC resume could be the exclamation point that the Spokane, Washington native needs in order to fight a ranked opponent in his next trip to the Octagon.
That’s an opportunity that McKinney believes he’s earned, and he’ll prove it again when he tangles with Bonfim.
“Just know to quit playing with me,” McKinney said. “It’s time for me to fight a ranked opponent before someone gets hurt, and they are going to know I’m levels ahead and that’s what I’m looking to show on Saturday.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill, live from Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Prelims begin at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT. Order Today!
:
:
Yair Rodriguez Brings Joy, Toys And Inspiration To…
Athletes