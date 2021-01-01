Stipe Miocic Will Never Stop Feeling Motivated

Miocic isn’t all too concerned with that, naturally. When you earn the tags Baddest Man on the Planet and Greatest Heavyweight Ever, what oddsmakers have to say slides off as easily as Miocic slipped most of Ngannou’s vicious punches at UFC 220. Although he is once again supremely confident in himself, he’s not exactly sure why he’s not getting the kind of respect Miocic’s resume suggests.

“I don’t really care if people are giving me my due respect,” he said. “I’m going to do what I do. I’m the underdog as usual, and (there’s) nothing new out of that equation, but I’m not worried about that. I don’t worry about all the hoopla outside. I’m just going to go in there and do my thing and keep my belt. I think (it’s because of) my great voice, my flowing hair and my good looks just sometimes – it is what it is (laughs). No, honestly, I don’t know. I wish I had an answer. I don’t have an answer for that. I’m used to it by this point, and I don’t really care.

“I don’t worry about what other people are thinking. I’ve stopped doing that a long time ago.”

How To Watch UFC 260: Miocic Vs Ngannou 2

Saturday night is familiar territory for Miocic. It will not only be his second bout against Ngannou, but his fourth championship rematch overall, and in two fights against Cormier and a 2017 fight against Junior Dos Santos, Miocic is a perfect 3-0.

On the whole, Miocic is much more than a power puncher, although his 15 knockout wins might suggest that. Whether he is on the back foot or pressing forward, Miocic wields fight-changing power. But it’s the Clevelander’s ability to make adjustments on the fly and turn the tide of a fight that has made him a great champion over the last half-decade. The approach, even when facing someone for a second or third time, doesn’t really change either.