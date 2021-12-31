Stipe Miocic Uses Platform For Action

Currently, only three buildings can be used in a hospital which normally has more than 400 beds.

Donate Directly To Croatia's Earthquake Relief Efforts

“It's great to be able to give back to both countries. It just means a lot that I can have that kind of influence on people,” Miocic said. "It's just great to know that people are willing for help me with that -- if it's a penny, a dollar, anything can help these people who are in such need."

In addition to aiding in Croatia’s relief efforts, the Northeast Ohio-based firefighter-paramedic will use a separate portion of all apparel sales to fund food trucks to feed first responders across Northeast Ohio.

The “Champion Bred” apparel can be purchased through EZPOLE’s website, and sports a design featuring the firefighter helmet and axe logo, the area code of Miocic’s hometown, the Croatian flag to represent Miocic’s heritage, and a first responders flag representing military, law enforcement, firefighters, dispatch, doctors, nurses, corrections officers, and EMS and rescue responders.