Stipe Miocic's Resume Speaks For Itself

“The flight home was terrible,” Miocic said. “You’re not the champ anymore; I lost to a guy I should have beat. But the best thing out of the whole situation was two weeks later my daughter was born. And that was my saving grace. She saved me.”

When Miocic and his wife Ryan welcomed Meelah Claire into the world, the fight game didn’t matter anymore. There was no talk of what went wrong in the Cormier fight, getting a rematch, going to the gym or anything of that sort. Miocic was going to be a dad, and he embraced every second of it.

The new dad is a prizefighter, though, one of the best heavyweights to ever strap on the gloves. So with that unofficial title comes obligations, like getting a tangible title back. Miocic didn’t want to wait in line for another shot. He wanted one ASAP. It wasn’t the desire of someone looking for a quick payday. It was the desire of someone looking to right a wrong.

“He won the lottery,” said Miocic of his first meeting with Cormier. “S**t happens. I’ve been hit way, way harder, but I just got caught on the button. No excuses, I lost.”