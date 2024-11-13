Stipe Miocic Is Keeping Everything ‘Plain And Simple’

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Along the way, Miocic showed a knack for performing his best in the circumstances with the most pressure. He is tied with Randy Couture for most wins in heavyweight title fights (six) and is in sole possession for the most knockouts in title fights among the big boys (four).

But, perhaps above those accolades, Miocic might take the most pride in having two stints as the heavyweight champion. If he can make himself the UFC’s second three-time champion in the division, that pride will only swell.

“I think it’s huge,” he said. “I take a lot of pride in it just because everyone looks back down, you lose one and everything thinks you’re done and finished, and then you get it back, and same thing again. We’re going to get it back and tell everyone to shut up and mind your own business.

“I’m not worried about my legacy. I’m here to fight. I think everything I’ve done speaks for itself, but, at the same point, I don’t really care about what anyone thinks or what anyone says. I don’t care. I have a job I want to do, and I want to get it done.”