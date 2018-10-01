Stipe Finally Got the Rematch

“We’re very lucky, as every parent would say,” Miocic said. “She’s a really happy baby, loves, laughs all the time. Very curious, always wanting to do stuff, and she’s a go-getter, which I love. I want her to be out experimenting with stuff like climbing up the stairs – which I’m behind her, watching her – but she’s walking now. She’s about to be fully walking, which is terrible for me, but I love every second of it. It’s amazing.”

It’s almost jarring how Miocic’s demeanor changes when he talks about Meelah Claire and when he talks about his bout with Cormier. He said he “enjoyed every second” of his year away from fighting, but that doesn’t mean his competitive fire isn’t ready to boil right up to the surface.

During the seasonal press conference in July, Cormier paid Miocic a few compliments before saying Miocic just isn’t “good enough” to regain the heavyweight crown. The odds reflect a similar sentiment. Heading into their first fight, Miocic was a -170 favorite, according to Bovada. Two weeks away from their second fight, Miocic is a +110 underdog. Marginal, sure, but enough to irk the Cleveland native.