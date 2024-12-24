Stipe Miocic | Farewell To A King

Last month, the 42-year-old made the walk to the Octagon for the final time to face Jon Jones for the heavyweight title he once wore so proudly. He came up short against Jones, but it almost didn’t matter, because Miocic’s career was never about the numbers, even though those are the first things that most people will talk about when evaluating his 14 years as a professional. It was about a blue-collar guy from Cleveland doing blue-collar work at the highest level of the sport, and yeah, he fought, didn’t talk s**t and did his job.

Watch The Epic Career Of Stipe Miocic on UFC FIGHT PASS

So, mission accomplished for Miocic, who retired with a 20-5 (15 KOs) record. It was a career that will land him in the UFC Hall of Fame, and while the full-time firefighter and paramedic embraced his roots as an ordinary guy doing extraordinary things, it’s key to point out that he was an elite athlete along with being someone you could picture having barbecues with if he was your next-door neighbor.