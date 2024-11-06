 Skip to main content
Stipe Miocic celebrates after defeating Alistair Overeem of The Netherlands in their UFC heavyweight championship bout during the UFC 203 event at Quicken Loans Arena on September 10, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

Stipe Miocic Career Highlights

From A Record-Setting Title Reign To An Epic Trilogy, Check Out Stipe Miocic's Best Moments From His Hall Of Fame Career
By Zac Pacleb, on X @ZacPacleb • Nov. 6, 2024

Among the illustrious champions that have held the UFC heavyweight title, Stipe Miocic stands above the rest. The Ohio native is the division’s all-time leader in consecutive and overall title defenses (three and four, respectively), performance bonuses (nine) and is tied with Randy Couture for most wins in heavyweight title fights (six). Those accomplishments have come against the best, as well. Since joining the roster in 2011, Miocic has faced some of the most iconic and consequential heavyweights to grace the Octagon, including five men who held UFC gold. 

Below, learn more about Miocic’s career highlights, UFC record and notable fights that led him to this point. 

Order UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic

  • Miocic made his debut on October 8, 2011, where he faced Joey Beltran at UFC 136.
  • Miocic is a former two-time heavyweight champion and defended the title a record four times. He holds the record for most consecutive title defenses (three) as well as most finishes in title fights (four).
  • Miocic earned a heavyweight record nine performance bonuses — three Fight of the Night, five Performance of the Night, and one Knockout of the Night.
  • Miocic also works as a firefighter and paramedic in Ohio.

Stipe Miocic Fight Highlights

UFC 198 – Stipe Miocic vs Fabricio Werdum (May 14, 2016)

(Watch on UFC FIGHT PASS)

Stipe Miocic punches Fabricio Werdum of Brazil in their UFC heavyweight championship bout during the UFC 198 event at Arena da Baixada stadium on May 14, 2016 in Curitiba, Parana, Brazil. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Stipe Miocic punches Fabricio Werdum of Brazil in their UFC heavyweight championship bout during the UFC 198 event at Arena da Baixada stadium on May 14, 2016 in Curitiba, Parana, Brazil. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

Miocic earned his way to a title shot off back-to-back knockouts of heavyweight greats Mark Hunt and Andrei Arlovski, the latter dubbed as a title eliminator. He found himself in enemy territory walking into the Octagon in Curitiba, Brazil, but once the action got going, Miocic was as composed as you could hope from a challenger. Midway through the first round, Werdum blitzed forward. Miocic, off his back foot, planted a right hand perfectly on the champion, dropping him to the canvas and earning the stoppage. In celebration, Miocic sprinted to his cornermen, who embraced him as he exclaimed: “I’m a world champ!” over and over again.

View Miocic's Athlete Profile

UFC 220 – Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou (January 20, 2018)

(Watch on UFC FIGHT PASS)

As champion, Miocic more or less steamrolled his first two challengers in Allistair Overeem and Junior Dos Santos. His third test would be his biggest. Francis Ngannou, at the time undefeated in the Octagon and just having sent Overeem’s chin into orbit with an iconic uppercut, sought to end Miocic’s reign. The proud Ohioan took umbrage with the hype around the challenger while he looked to defend his title for a record-breaking third consecutive time, but, as such, he let his fighting do the talking. Miocic put on a clinical performance, evading most of Ngannou’s early bombs while doing his own damage and wearing on the challenger with his wrestling. At the end of five rounds, Ngannou was exhausted, and Miocic was a heavyweight champion unlike any other.

UFC 241 – Stipe Miocic vs Daniel Cormier 2 (August 17, 2019)

(Watch on UFC FIGHT PASS)

Stipe Miocic punches Daniel Cormier in their heavyweight championship bout during the UFC 241 event at the Honda Center on August 17, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Stipe Miocic punches Daniel Cormier in their heavyweight championship bout during the UFC 241 event at the Honda Center on August 17, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

Perhaps Miocic’s defining chapter of his career is his trilogy with Daniel Cormier. Their saga essentially was the heavyweight title picture from 2018 to 2020, and the best fight of the three was undoubtedly the second installment. Cormier, who earned double-champ status with his knockout of Miocic at UFC 226, came out of the gates strong as Miocic struggled with Cormier’s pace and speed. Miocic started to get some traction in the third round, but the fourth was where he shined. The challenger started digging to the body before planting a wicked 1-2 on Cormier to get his belt back. Miocic would end up winning the rubber match a year later, but his performance at UFC 241 is arguably his greatest. 

Rapid Fire Q&A

What is Stipe Miocic’s Record?

20-4

What is Stipe Miocic’s Age?

42 years old

How Tall is Stipe Miocic?

6’4”

Stipe Miocic | Journey To Champion
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there's always something new to watch. Leave it to the world's authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Stipe Miocic | Journey To Champion
/

What is Stipe Miocic’s reach?

80 in

Where is Stipe Miocic from?

Stipe Miocic was born in Euclid, Ohio and fights out of Independence, Ohio

What weight class is Stipe Miocic in?

Stipe Miocic competes in the heavyweight champion.

How many fights does Stipe Miocic have in his career?

Stipe Miocic has 24 professional fights in his MMA career. His professional career started in 2010.

Order UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic Now

