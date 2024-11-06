Stipe Miocic Career Highlights

Miocic earned his way to a title shot off back-to-back knockouts of heavyweight greats Mark Hunt and Andrei Arlovski, the latter dubbed as a title eliminator. He found himself in enemy territory walking into the Octagon in Curitiba, Brazil, but once the action got going, Miocic was as composed as you could hope from a challenger. Midway through the first round, Werdum blitzed forward. Miocic, off his back foot, planted a right hand perfectly on the champion, dropping him to the canvas and earning the stoppage. In celebration, Miocic sprinted to his cornermen, who embraced him as he exclaimed: “I’m a world champ!” over and over again.

UFC 220 – Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou (January 20, 2018)

As champion, Miocic more or less steamrolled his first two challengers in Allistair Overeem and Junior Dos Santos. His third test would be his biggest. Francis Ngannou, at the time undefeated in the Octagon and just having sent Overeem’s chin into orbit with an iconic uppercut, sought to end Miocic’s reign. The proud Ohioan took umbrage with the hype around the challenger while he looked to defend his title for a record-breaking third consecutive time, but, as such, he let his fighting do the talking. Miocic put on a clinical performance, evading most of Ngannou’s early bombs while doing his own damage and wearing on the challenger with his wrestling. At the end of five rounds, Ngannou was exhausted, and Miocic was a heavyweight champion unlike any other.

UFC 241 – Stipe Miocic vs Daniel Cormier 2 (August 17, 2019)

