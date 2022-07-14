Michelle Waterson-Gomez Still Chasing Greatness

“It was probably a combination of both,” Waterson-Gomez said on Wednesday morning, when asked if the undisclosed injury was a flare up of something old or something entirely new. “Any time you get an injury, it’s kind of that way.

“When you’re an athlete, you always try to push through small injuries. It’s inevitable that you’re going to run into little bumps and bruises, but this was one that needed to get taken care of and addressed, otherwise it was going to affect my career.”

A career-threatening injury is the kind of thing that could have left the 36-year-old pondering whether it was time to close this chapter of her life and move on to something else, especially after more than 15 years spent competing and with plenty of opportunities available to her outside of the Octagon.

But rather than use this injury as a chance to contemplate her next step, she quickly focused on fixing the problem and moving forward in her career, believing she’s still got plenty of good years left.

“I don’t think there was any consideration of that, and if there was, I don’t think I should be fighting,” she said in regard to retirement. “If those thoughts are entering my mind, it’s a very dangerous place to be as a fighter — being one foot in, one foot out.