Stewart's UFC Journey Is Just Getting Started

Kyle Stewart is recounting the less-than-ideal moment that he first got the call to the UFC last January. Gathered with family to watch their beloved Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL playoffs, Stewart’s next scheduled fight with LFA was nearly two months away. He figured he was safe to indulge, at least for the afternoon, until his manager called, asking if he could make weight in five days for the UFC’s inaugural ESPN card in Brooklyn.

“And I was like, that’s not really a question. You’re basically telling me I’ve got to make weight on Friday.”

Still, it was the moment Stewart had been waiting far too long for, and he wasn’t about to pass it up. He showed up on weight, and gamely battled through the media and mayhem that followed. Things wouldn’t go his way on fight night, and given the circumstances, it was beyond forgivable.

