Stevie McKenna: ‘Expect Pure Mayhem And Excitement’ | Zuffa Boxing 07

McKenna will make his Zuffa Boxing debut at Bournemouth International Centre on England’s South Coast on Saturday night, when he’ll officially move up to the middleweight division to face American Casey James Streeter in an eight-round main card contest.

Full Zuffa Boxing 07 Fight Card Preview

It’s been a minute since McKenna has laced up the gloves and stepped through the ropes for a professional fight, but he’s back now and raring to go again.

“Yeah, it's great being back in fight week again,” he said.