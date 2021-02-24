Steven Walker Is Only Getting Started

At the age of 17, Walker was convicted for his first and last crime on the streets of Boston.

“My community was a very high crime area where to get drugs was basically easy,” Walker said. “My community had influence on me. Around that time, I basically wanted to fit in. I started doing activities that your normal 17-year-old shouldn’t be doing. I ended up getting a drug charge for distribution, serving an undercover officer. They waited until I was 18 and tried me as an adult.”

The Jamaica native knew he was fighting an uphill battle from a young age. Whether it was the struggle to fit into a new country at a young age or looking over his shoulder in his teens, Walker was accustomed to defending himself and dwelling on the wrong side of the tracks. After his run-in with the undercover officer, Walker found out just how little he knew about the world of law and order.

While most 18-year-olds are gearing up for college and coming to the bittersweet realizations that life is about to change permanently, Walker found himself with the same realizations but there was nothing sweet about it. With four-and-a-half-years to look over his shoulder and think about his mistakes, Walker saw the light that put him on a path that led him to a life of complete rehabilitation from crime.

“I had one of them moments where a light switch clicked in my mind, like, this ain’t for you,” Walker recalled. “You ain’t an animal. People would tell you it’s cool to go to jail but when you live that lifestyle in that moment, you’re kind of like, ‘This is not life.’ I think I had one of them rude awakenings like, I don’t want this to be a revolving door.”