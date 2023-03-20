Steven Peterson punches Chase Hooper in their featherweight fight during the UFC 263 event at Gila River Arena on June 12, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

“I like to go out there and try to take my opponent out, and when you put me in there with somebody else that likes to do the same, it’s going to be a war.”

That was the case with Erosa, and that could very well be the case with Alexander this weekend.

The 27-year-old Alexander, who lives in the Orlando area and trains under Julien Williams with the team at Fusion X-Cel, made his promotional debut on short-notice in October, stepping in to face fellow Brazilian Joanderson Brito. He was submitted in just over two minutes, which snapped a five-fight winning streak that included a second-round stoppage win over UFC vet Jacob Kilburn.

“He’s definitely going to be unpredictable,” Peterson said of Alexander, who carries a 7-3 overall record into Saturday’s contest. “He’s a scrapper that is definitely going to go in there and throw down, and I feel like that is right up my alley; I enjoy those kinds of fights.

“I do have quite an advantage when it comes to experience,” added the Fortis MMA man, who has gone 19-10 in his career and 3-3 since joining the UFC roster in the summer of 2018. “I’ve seen a lot of different looks — and I think I’ll be more prepared when we get in there.”