Steven Butler Is Ready To Break Cover | Zuffa Boxing 09

Indeed, his preference for fighting close to home led to him and his team pushing Dana White to book the bout in his hometown of Montreal. But instead the bout has landed in Berlanga’s, and Butler is ready to step into enemy territory to claim the biggest win of his career.

“We asked for the fight to fight Berlanga at the beginning,” he explained. “My manager called Dana White to try to make the fight with Berlanga happen in Montreal, and after that, the negotiation turned to come to New York and fight here, so that's the reason why we're here.”

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Butler has a record of 38 wins, five losses and one draw, with 32 of his victories coming via knockout, It demonstrates that, when he finds his mark, he has fight-altering punch power. But against one of the super middleweight elite in Berlanga, he knows he’s stepping into the ring with the oddsmakers siding with his opponent. He’s not too bothered by the underdog label, mind you. As he explained, he’s become accustomed to it.