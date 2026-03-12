Steven Asplund | Unapologetically Himself

“I feel like that's my purpose,” Asplund said. “Not to be a fighter, to be any of this shit. I want to promote a message of love and positivity amongst the youth, troubled youth or people that are doubting themselves. I mean, anybody, for that matter, but specifically the kids. I know what it's like to feel worth nothing. You are worth that shit and just work hard. I don't know, it's corny.”

As he finished his statement, Asplund chuckled a bit as I responded with ‘it’s not corny!’ Because it isn’t. It’s important to sit back and remember these athletes have back stories, and we should be thankful when they are willing to share them with us.

MORE UFC VEGAS 114: Josh Emmett; Been There, Done That | Kevin Vallejos Stepping Up | Elijah Smith | Fighters On The Rise | Amanda Lemos

After we got through the heartfelt stuff, with Asplund starting to tear up here and there and telling me that he is a genuine guy — so sometimes he cries on camera, and it’s a problem (even though it’s not) — we switched gears to the fun stuff: the fist fighting.

For someone who didn’t even have a goal to make it to the UFC, the heavyweight now sets his sights on breaking into the rankings and maybe fighting for gold one day.