Steve Walker Is Living A Dream

Lion Fight may have been going up against Cage Fury, LUX and LFA that night, but one man came out of the weekend a clear winner.

“I’m living a dream right now,” Walker said. “I said I always wanted to go viral in a positive way. I always wanted to have people keep their eyes on me. The opportunity was available to me and I took advantage of it.”

Viral indeed.

The articles have barely seemed to stop, and the views don’t seem to be slowing down, but has the speedy turnaround gotten in the way of Walker’s ability to absorb the feeling?

“Did I enjoy my win yet? No. It still feels unreal but I’m a fighter and I like to fight,” Walker explains. “I’m just going to live through the happiness of everybody around me. Every time somebody comes up to me and talks to me about that fight, I smile and it makes me happy.”