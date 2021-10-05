Steve Garcia Starts Chipping Away

Steve Garcia made his UFC debut in February 2020 against Luis Pena. It was a fight he took on short notice, but he left a good impression before losing a three-round decision to “The Violent Bob Ross.”

Then, nothing.

“I've been hiding behind a rock, just waiting for my opportunity,” he said when asked where he’s been since his lone visit to the Octagon. “That's pretty much it.”

Well, there were the usual medical issues that come along with the fighting life, one of which prompted him to make the decision to stay at 155 pounds for the foreseeable future, and truth be told, he’s okay with life as a lightweight.

“I got a taste of lightweight and it wasn't a bad taste,” said Garcia, who largely competed at bantamweight over the course of his career. “It (the Pena fight) was definitely something I think I could have managed a lot differently, especially with a camp, but I just had a four-day notice. A few moves differently, I probably would have come out with that win. But you keep moving forward and now I'm here and I got Charlie Ontiveros and he's the next person in front of me, so that's what we got.”

And that’s all that matters for the 29-year-old. He’s back, he’s got a fight, and he’s thinking about today and the future and not his year-plus on the sidelines.

That’s good news for him, his wife and two kids, and for the fans who have watched the Albuquerque native compile an 11-4 record that includes a first-round stoppage on season three of Dana White’s Contender Series. The “Mean Machine” didn’t get a UFC contract that night in Las Vegas, but after an LFA win in January of last year, he got a couple weeks to relax before getting the call. And that’s where he’s at, ready to get back to work, or should we say back to his day job, as it was his gig as an accounting assistant for an insurance company that filled the time while he waited to return to the Octagon.