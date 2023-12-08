Steve Garcia Simply Wants It More

For Garcia, the next one was supposed to be in August against Sean Woodson before an injury forced the Albuquerque native from the bout. Then the Costa fight was scheduled for last week before an illness forced a move forward to Saturday night. That’s the fight life, and while it’s been frustrating to not be able to follow up back-to-back knockout wins over Chase Hooper and Shayilan Nuerdanbieke sooner, Garcia stays focused, knowing that despite having other options outside of fighting, this is the only place he wants to be.

“Once you develop a passion for something, you don't mind the bad,” he said. “You don't mind those things. Don't get me wrong, the weight cutting sucks, and so does sometimes missing holidays and birthdays and stuff like that because you're training. But when you’re an athlete, you're a competitor and we just want to win. And how bad do you want to win? At that point, when you put so much time and effort into it, you want to be paid back.”

Payday comes Saturday, literally with a paycheck, and figuratively when he gets to do what he loves to do and then secure a win for his efforts. Garcia has been chasing that feeling for more than half his life, and he’s not satisfied yet.

“There's no other feeling like this,” he said. “And when you come out on top, man, that's your life. That's how you make it. And then the rest of the world gets to see it, and there's not a moment like that. And if you have a good team behind you, the camaraderie that you develop with your team, they're like a second family to you. We're all trying to get better. We're all trying to help each other achieve our goals, and to get to go to the gym and help them do what they want to do while they're helping you at the same time is a good feeling, too. So when you win, it feels like everybody else wins around you.”