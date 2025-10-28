Steve Garcia | Real Recognizes Real

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Seldom do we see competitors build the longest winning streaks of their careers on the biggest stage because winning at this level is hard, winning consistently is even harder, and stringing together four, five, six straight wins or more is the kind of thing that only elite competitors manage to do. There is too much talent, too many tough matchups, and too many banana skins out there to navigate without occasionally slipping up, which is why every extended run of success needs to be celebrated, even if the one stepping into the fray, slinging hands, and stacking wins isn’t all that keen on giving himself a pat on the back for what he’s accomplished.

“At the end of the day, that’s just a very small thing to think about in the grand scheme of things,” Garcia said of his unbeaten run, which kicked off three years ago with a knockout win over Chase Hooper. “The biggest thing is that my family is fed, that my family prospers because they’ve been with me from the get, when nobody believed in me, when nobody thought I was gonna be anybody, and even when it’s all said and done, they’re still gonna be the ones that care about me.

Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview

“A streak is great and it’s a cool accomplishment to have, but it’s more just bragging rights, and I’m not trying to brag too much,” he added. “I feel like if I don’t humble myself, God will, so I love being on a streak, but let’s just keep going with it, keep knocking people out, and see where that takes us.”

So far, it has taken the Jackson-Wink MMA product from being a fighter spinning his wheels and struggling to find consistency in the lightweight division and turned him into a Top 15 fighter in the 145-pound weight class, and this weekend, he’ll add main event combatant to his list of accolades and accomplishments.