Steve Garcia | Real Recognizes Real

Steve Garcia’s career is currently bookended by six-fight winning streaks — one forged on the regional circuit against solid competition, the other built inside the Octagon against a collection of outstanding featherweight talents — and if he extends his run of success this weekend with a victory over David Onama in their main event clash at the UFC APEX on Saturday, the 33-year-old will be able to say that the longest consecutive winning streak he’s put together has come against his toughest opponents to date.
“I didn’t know that until you just brought it up,” said Garcia, genuinely caught off guard when I mentioned the fact to him when we spoke last week. “I guess you don’t see that too often, right?”
No, you don’t.
Most fighters enjoy the greatest period of prolonged success in the regional ranks, where early fights against fellow newcomers and weekend warriors give way to matchups with staples of the scene that are meant to weed out those that don’t quite got it or maybe don’t want it enough to push through those lean years when chasing your dreams earns you a few hundred bucks, a black eye, and grief from your friends when you bail on another party or trip or Monday Night Football game.
Seldom do we see competitors build the longest winning streaks of their careers on the biggest stage because winning at this level is hard, winning consistently is even harder, and stringing together four, five, six straight wins or more is the kind of thing that only elite competitors manage to do. There is too much talent, too many tough matchups, and too many banana skins out there to navigate without occasionally slipping up, which is why every extended run of success needs to be celebrated, even if the one stepping into the fray, slinging hands, and stacking wins isn’t all that keen on giving himself a pat on the back for what he’s accomplished.
“At the end of the day, that’s just a very small thing to think about in the grand scheme of things,” Garcia said of his unbeaten run, which kicked off three years ago with a knockout win over Chase Hooper. “The biggest thing is that my family is fed, that my family prospers because they’ve been with me from the get, when nobody believed in me, when nobody thought I was gonna be anybody, and even when it’s all said and done, they’re still gonna be the ones that care about me.
“A streak is great and it’s a cool accomplishment to have, but it’s more just bragging rights, and I’m not trying to brag too much,” he added. “I feel like if I don’t humble myself, God will, so I love being on a streak, but let’s just keep going with it, keep knocking people out, and see where that takes us.”
So far, it has taken the Jackson-Wink MMA product from being a fighter spinning his wheels and struggling to find consistency in the lightweight division and turned him into a Top 15 fighter in the 145-pound weight class, and this weekend, he’ll add main event combatant to his list of accolades and accomplishments.
“It’s great, man; it’s a blessing,” said the humble Dana White’s Contender Series alum, when asked about headlining in the UFC for the first time. “I’ve said this a couple of times, and I keep saying it because it came to fruition: in my gym in my house, I have all the posters (from the events) I participated in on the wall, and I was telling my dad, ‘I like having all these posters, but there’s none with my face on it. I’m gonna get one with my face on it; you watch.’
“Now it’s come to fruition and it’s one of my own, so that’s one for the books, at least in my book.”
Saturday’s main event pairing with Onama is exactly what Garcia asked for earlier this year after extending his winning streak to six with a unanimous decision victory over Calvin Kattar. Standing in the Octagon alongside Daniel Cormier, the former two-division champion asked the surging featherweight, “What would you like to see next time you step into the Octagon,” and the first words out of Garcia’s mouth were “I’d love to headline an APEX card or something like that with some of these guys that are phenomenal that are coming up; an Onama, an Emmett, Zalal.”
Having spoken his future into existence, I asked the 12th-ranked featherweight why he set his sights on headlining at the APEX and fighting another ascending threat like Onama rather than taking aim at someone further up the divisional ranks.
His layered answer was the kind of response that should make you want to root for a guy like him to succeed long term.
“It was more or less just being realistic,” began Garcia, who posted five straight finishes during this run before going the distance against Kattar in July. “Everybody in the Top 5 is just sitting on their hands thinking they’re gonna get the next title shot, which is irritating to me. They’re all thinking, ‘Oh, I’m gonna be the next title contender,’ and it’s like, ‘Volk can only fight one person and he’s out there cooking!’
“While they’re all trying to debate who is gonna get the next title shot, I’m just gonna keep doing what I’m doing. While everyone else is waiting, I’m gonna go to work. One, this is how I provide for my family, and two, this is just part of it. There is no easy way to the top. I’ve been at the very bottom, and I had to crawl and climb up to this position; I had to beat everybody to be at this particular spot.”
When he spoke with the late Thomas Gerbasi before the fight with Kattar in Nashville, Garcia told him, “I don’t have the luxury of stardom,” suggesting that the way he fights, the performances he puts forth are going to be what continue to dictate where he falls on the call sheet and the opportunities that come his way.
I told him it was one of the better ways I’ve heard the difference between those with a following and a spotlight constantly on them and those doing good work in the shadows expressed, and he dove back into the depths of that thinking.
“It puts a chip on my shoulder,” he said. “My whole life, I have always been counted out. I’m not this big dude, screaming and hollering, or some rah-rah dude, but one thing I can do is hit you in your face, and if I do, I promise it will sit you on you’re a**! I’ve always relied on that, and when you come out of Albuquerque, man, you don’t really hear of too many people that thrive that come from this place.
“I’m living the Rocky Balboa storyline more than anything else,” continued Garcia. “I didn’t have a name, I didn’t have this big old following, I didn’t have a country behind me; I’m just a kid outta Albuquerque, New Mexico that was lucky enough to not quit. That’s my story: is that I didn’t quit!
“I kept pushing through, kept fighting, and I feel like I earned my spot here in the gym, and then on the regional scene, and then finally I was able to get the opportunity to go fight for the UFC. After a few adjustments and some speed bumps that I needed, I was able to figure it out and look where we’re at now — Top 15!”
Having cobbled together the wins needed to climb into the ranking and land his first main event assignment this weekend, Garcia has no plans on stopping now, and looks to a pair of beloved stars that travelled similar paths (and shared the cage together a couple times) as shining examples of how sticking to the path and staying true to who you are can be enough to lift a fighter out of the shadows, even if it takes a little time.
“I just have to keep this same energy all the way through,” offered Garcia. “God has blessed me, and I just gotta press forward. I try to have some humility because nowadays everybody is about being the next Conor McGregor, but there is only one Conor McGregor; why you all trying to be him? You know what makes you special? Being you!
“What if I’m not good at trash talking?” he said with a laugh, playfully poking at the contingent that tries to be something they’re not. “I’ll speak facts, but it’s just like, ‘Stay quiet and do you. Don’t change for people. Be real.’
“Maybe you’re just a bad a** fighter? Look at Max (Holloway) — he didn’t change for nobody. Dustin Poirier was as raw as it gets! These guys are loved. It took them a while, but man they’re so loved because they’re just such real ones. Real recognizes real, and I think with those types of people, they don’t care who’s watching, they’re not trying to impress anyone, and you see them and think, ‘That’s a killer right there!’ and I’d love to have that.”
Six straight wins in the featherweight division? Five of them by stoppage? And the chance to make it seven in this weekend’s main event?
Steve Garcia is a real one, and if you think otherwise, you haven’t been paying attention.
