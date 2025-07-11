Steve Garcia | Only Looking Forward

That attitude has made Garcia one of the unsung heroes in a stacked featherweight division, as well as a tough out for anyone he faces on fight night. Let’s face it, five consecutive wins in this weight class, let alone any UFC weight class, is a big deal. To win all five by knockout, picking up three Performance of the Night bonuses along the way, is even more impressive. So while it goes without saying that he’s probably earned a ranking at 145 pounds already, beating Kattar should cement a place for him in the top 15. And with Bridgestone Arena being the backdrop, he can start building that fanbase even more…the right way.

“I don't have the luxury of stardom,” said Garcia. “How I fight has always been the way I’vebeen able to be successful in my career. I don't really have a mouth on me because I also got to consider my kids. I don't want them to look at dad and be like, ‘Man, dad looks like a meanie,’ or something like that. And I'm also not trying to make a fool of myself or my family. I'm a believer, I'm not trying to make a fool of God; I'm not trying to do those things. If you have something to say, we can have a conversation about it, whether it's in the media or not, but I have to really be careful about what's going on. So I figured the best way I can get people's attention is by fighting the most violent way that I know how. And I feel like I'm doing that. I love Vegas and I'm back with my family on Sunday, but in order to get that recognition, I feel like I need to fight in some of these arenas that hold a lot of people so they can see me. I just got to get under their eyes and perform. So I'm excited to be able to have a crowd this time and hopefully build a following and be able to just keep advancing my career and go from there.”