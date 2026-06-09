Steve Garcia | Not Just Here To Take Part | UFC Freedom 250

The décor in Steve Garcia’s home gym is more to his liking now than it was prior to his main event last November against David Onama. Now, he has a poster with his face front-and-center, but that doesn’t mean the Albuquerque-standout is ready to call it quits when it comes to adding posters to the wall.
“It definitely adds my own touch to it,” he said. “But it’s not complete. I got a White House poster to put up there. We’ve got plenty more to put up there, but it looks a lot better now that I got an actual poster with me and all these guys signed on it.”
While his image doesn’t adorn the official UFC Freedom 250 fight poster, being one of the 14 athletes selected to compete on this weekend’s historic card at the White House is an honor that the 34-year-old featherweight deeply appreciates.
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“The word that always comes to my mind, and I’ve been using it all day, is just ‘special,’” offered Garcia, who takes on two-time title challenger Diego Lopes. “I think everything about this card is special, the people that are on it are special, the fact that it’s the most historic sporting event in history is special, and I’m a part of it. I think ‘special’ is the right word. You can say ‘unique’ or a few other things, but I think ‘special’ nails it.”
This weekend’s matchup with Lopes and its placement as the first bout on the South Lawn is the precise type of opportunity the unheralded, but ultra-talented “Mean Machine” merits given what he’s accomplished of late. After alternating results through his first three UFC appearances, Garcia has been lights out over his last seven outings, settling it at featherweight and putting together the second-longest winning streak in the division.
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Finishes over Chase Hooper and Shayilan Nuerdanbieke got him rolling, and after a quick lightweight detour against Melquizael Costa, Garcia added wins over SeungWoo Choi, Kyle Nelson, Calvin Kattar to his run of success. While Kattar was able to take Garcia the distance, Onama didn’t make it out of the first round as Garcia collected his sixth finish in his last seven wins and a fourth Performance Bonus.
Now, he’s paired off with the all-action Brazilian, who opened his year challenging for the featherweight title for a second time, in what should be the perfect way to kick off Sunday’s festivities.
“There are not too many cards where you wanna be the first fight,” Garcia said. “I have been the first fight, but this is a little different. We’re opening up this epic card,and if you look at my history of fights, you know that I bring it. If you look at Diego’s history of fights, he brings it; it’s a recipe for a banger, for such a good fight to be put on…. We can set the tone for the rest of the card on Sunday. I would love to do that, and I think I have a solid dance partner to join me.
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“Everything that I’ve done, I truly feel like I’ve earned it and not been given it; I’ve literally worked my butt off to get to this point… When I heard it was Diego Lopes, I was through the roof because he’s No. 2 right now, so I go and I beat Diego Lopes, I can (move to) No. 2 or be right there, put myself in a solid spot to where I can contend for a title and reach my ultimate goal of becoming champion.”
In addition to being something Garcia deserves, Sunday’s fight card is also a much-needed opportunity to step into a greater spotlight and elevate his profile, both in the division and within the UFC fanbase. The Jackson-Wink MMA product is a quiet, humble competitor who prefers a round of golf and spending time with family to being in front of the camera and building his social media presence. As a result, Garcia remains a bit on unknown commodity, but don’t think Garcia is just happy to take part in June 14’s festivities.
“I think it’s definitely gonna draw more attention to me regardless of if you win a fight or lose a fight, but I don’t really pay too much attention because I don’t ever expect to lose,” Garcia said. “When you think about it in that sense, yeah, I can probably open up a few more (opportunities) because some people question why I’m on this card… It’s hilarious: I have people comment ‘Why is Steve Garcia on this card?’ and then they’ll come back later and be like, ‘I went and watched all your fights. I’m sorry I’m such a casual. I apologize. You’re a beast.’”
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He laughed, acknowledging both the quick-change nature of people’s opinions at times and the rarity of having such interactions on social media.
“I’m appreciative of that and I’m honored and happy that these people pay money to watch me, take time out of their day to watch me, and I always wanna make sure I can go out there so that any time you see Steve Garcia on a card, you’re like, ‘I gotta tune in because that dude is good; he’s gonna put on a good fight.’
“It’s more like a win-win for the UFC,” he added. “If I go out there and do what I do, what I’ve been doing, now they got new blood in the lineup, in the Top 5, and they’ll start pushing me a little bit more. If he wins, ‘Our guy’s back on track.’ I think UFC looked at it, saw it, and it made sense to them, and I’m excited to go out there, perform for everybody, and represent my country.”
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Although Lopes is several spots ahead of Garcia in the rankings, Garcia does have a height and reach advantage as well as the kind of power that makes him one a live underdog on the card. He is inclined to finding a home for yet another fight-ending strike, but he’ll do whatever is necessary to get his hand raised.
“I just plan to go and dominate — that’s my whole intention on Sunday,” Garcia said. “It’s not to go out there and chase a big knockout, go for Hail Marys the whole time — not that that can’t happen, but that’s not what I’m planning on doing. I’m a professional fighter, I’m a professional athlete, and I’m gonna act like one… If we get into some crazy exchanges, then you’re welcome, and there is a likely chance of that happening. I wanna make sure I’m game, and I know he’s game, so it’s gonna be something special to watch for sure.”
Where plenty of his contemporaries are shifting away from a results-based mindset to something more performance-based self-evaluation, the perennial underdog isn’t going to be satisfied with simply making the walk and giving a good account of himself on Sunday night.
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“I don’t know if I will truly be satisfied if I didn’t win,” Garcia said. “I think that would be something that would haunt me for a long time, just because I know my abilities, I know what I’m capable of. At the end of the day, I’ve always been able to bounce back after something difficult, after a loss, and that definitely resonates with a lot of people, and I connect in that way, but I do think this is my time and it’s going to be special.
“I have high expectations for myself, and I plan to go out there and win.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Freedom 250 presented by Crypto.com and Ram, live from The White House in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, June 14. The historic event begins at 8pm ET/5pm PT and can be streamed live on Paramount+.