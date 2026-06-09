Steve Garcia | Not Just Here To Take Part | UFC Freedom 250

“It definitely adds my own touch to it,” he said. “But it’s not complete. I got a White House poster to put up there. We’ve got plenty more to put up there, but it looks a lot better now that I got an actual poster with me and all these guys signed on it.”

While his image doesn’t adorn the official UFC Freedom 250 fight poster, being one of the 14 athletes selected to compete on this weekend’s historic card at the White House is an honor that the 34-year-old featherweight deeply appreciates.

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“The word that always comes to my mind, and I’ve been using it all day, is just ‘special,’” offered Garcia, who takes on two-time title challenger Diego Lopes. “I think everything about this card is special, the people that are on it are special, the fact that it’s the most historic sporting event in history is special, and I’m a part of it. I think ‘special’ is the right word. You can say ‘unique’ or a few other things, but I think ‘special’ nails it.”