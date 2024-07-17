Steve Garcia: 'Nobody Else Can Do What I Do'

“There's things you're willing to do if you’re trying to be great,” he said. “I train every day for five rounds. I'm not trying to be a three-round fighter. I'm trying to be a five-round fighter, and I've always told my coaches that. I'm always the last one sparring or I'm doing extra work. So if an opportunity presents itself, I'll throw my name in the hat if I have to.”

Garcia may be training to be a five-round fighter, but, as of late, he hasn’t even needed three to get the job done, as he’s knocked out Chase Hooper, Shayilan Nuerdanbieke and Melquizael Costa in successive fights. The 32-year-old doesn’t feel like it’s a new beginning, but a continuation of what he’s been doing over the last several years.

Preview Every Fight At UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Jandiroba

“I feel like my back was kind of against the wall after I lost in Singapore (in 2022 to Maheshate), and after having a conversation with my management team, I feel like they stuck their neck out for me, so I told them I wasn't going to embarrass them. I just wanted to prove what I'm capable of, and I feel like I've been doing that. We're on a three-fight win streak, and it's kind of crazy. So I feel like I'm trending in the right direction and I have a lot to prove. Still, to this day, I feel like people just doubt me, and that's okay because I think I fight better when that happens.”

Most would not be this grounded on the heels of a three-fight knockout streak. How does the Albuquerque native remain so humble?