Steve Garcia: ‘It Feels Like The Olympics’ | UFC Freedom 250

“It feels like the Olympics to me,” Garcia said. “I really don’t get too excited for fights. Getting into the hardest fights of your life doesn’t really seem exciting, but the magnitude of everything at The White House, that’s special, that’s history.

“The best fighters are on this card, and I’m happy to be one of them.”

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The card is stacked top to bottom with some of UFC’s biggest superstars, including lightweight champion Ilia Topuria, former middleweight and light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and former bantamweight titleholder Sean O’Malley.

While much of the attention in the buildup may be focused on those athletes, Garcia has an opportunity to steal the spotlight with a performance of a lifetime against Lopes.