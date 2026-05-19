Steve Garcia: ‘It Feels Like The Olympics’ | UFC Freedom 250

Garcia didn’t learn he was officially on next month’s highly anticipated UFC Freedom 250 card until its announcement during the broadcast of UFC 326 in March.
The rising featherweight, who is riding a 7-fight win streak, spoke with UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell one week earlier, describing it as a “mini interview” to determine whether he’d be a good candidate to compete at the historic event on June 14.
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“I think I passed,” Garcia said.
Once he saw his name on television, the magnitude of the occasion started to settle in. Garcia, a proud American, will not only compete in the event but also open the card in the first fight of the night against former featherweight title challenger Diego Lopes.
“It feels like the Olympics to me,” Garcia said. “I really don’t get too excited for fights. Getting into the hardest fights of your life doesn’t really seem exciting, but the magnitude of everything at The White House, that’s special, that’s history.
“The best fighters are on this card, and I’m happy to be one of them.”
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The card is stacked top to bottom with some of UFC’s biggest superstars, including lightweight champion Ilia Topuria, former middleweight and light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and former bantamweight titleholder Sean O’Malley.
While much of the attention in the buildup may be focused on those athletes, Garcia has an opportunity to steal the spotlight with a performance of a lifetime against Lopes.
“Just give it hell,” Garcia said. “Make sure I go in there and try to rip his head apart. I think doing something like that might just do it.
“I think there’s no other way to really open [this card] up... Me and Diego is going to be a special fight.”
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Stylistically, Garcia views his fight with Lopes as a true BMF matchup. Both fighters are known for their aggressive, high-paced styles. “Mean Machine” believes that combination will produce the kind of violent, action-packed fight fans expected to see from the latest BMF title bout between Charles Oliveira and Max Holloway.
“It is the featherweight BMF, absolutely,” Garcia said. “There’s only one way to start this card and that’s me against Diego Lopes. This is the true BMF. No hate on the Holloway and Oliveira fight, but I don’t think that was a BMF quality fight. I think with me and Diego, you’re going to get that.”
Not only does this fight provide the 33-year-old with the biggest platform of his career, but it also gives the ninth-ranked contender an opportunity to jump straight into the top 5 and enter his name into the shortlist of fighters in line to challenge featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.
“I’ve always been the guy that’s been counted out,” Garcia said. “I’ve had to fight my way inch by inch. When they offered me Diego Lopes, I felt like I caught a break there. I’m fighting No. 2. I go out there and do what I do, it puts me in a perfect spot to challenge for the title.”
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With a spot on one of the most historic cards in UFC history and a matchup he believes is guaranteed fireworks, Garcia can now make the biggest statement of his career against one of the division’s top contenders.
Don’t miss Steve Garcia vs Diego Lopes on Sunday, June 14, live from The White House in Washington D.C. Stream their matchup and the entire event live on Paramount+.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Freedom 250 presented by Crypto.com and Ram, live from The White House in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, June 14. The historic event begins at 8pm ET/5pm PT and can be streamed live on Paramount+.