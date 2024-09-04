Steve Garcia Is Back For More

“I have to win,” he said. “I have no choice. If I don't win, my family suffers. That's just how it is. And I know what I signed up for, but if I can go out there and knock every single one of these guys out, I'll take it.”

He’ll also take the bonus checks that have been adding up during the streak, with two in the bank thus far after his finishes of Chase Hooper and SeungWoo Choi. Now he’s looking for another win against Nelson, and not just any win, but one that fight fans, the UFC and the rest of the featherweight division will remember.

“I'm just trying to continue to rack up these wins, and it's just not just winning anymore,” Garcia said. “How you win is a big deal. And I'm trying my best to go out there and put on the show for the fans, but I'm trying to do it in a devastating fashion. I'm trying to be undeniable here. I want people to know I’m the real deal. I'm one of the best guys on the planet at 145 pounds, and over the last four fights, I've been able to show you that I can put anybody out that stands across from me. And these are the best guys in the world that are across from me; I believe that I'm just better. And I'm not trying to sound cocky; I'm just very confident and I've been put in a position to prove myself. I'm blessed, man. There's not a ton more to say about it. I've arrived.”