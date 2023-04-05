Steve Garcia: "I Prefer To Be The Underdog"

That doesn’t mean his October win over Chase Hooper wasn’t cause for celebration, because it was, especially for a 30-year-old who believes that it was the fight that let UFC fans know who the “Mean Machine” is.

“I finally feel that for the first time I actually got to show the power in my hands, my striking ability and, regardless of the name, that I'm not really scared to do what I need to do. So I felt like it was like UFC-caliber and what the fans want to see, and I'm happy that I was able to display that.”

Approaching his 10th year as a pro, Garcia has been on the verge of a breakthrough effort like the one he turned in last fall. He won on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2019, but missed weight for the bantamweight bout, so he didn’t get a contract. After an LFA win in early 2020, he got brought to the UFC for a lightweight bout against Luis Pena, lost that one, but in his return in 2021, he stopped Charlie Ontiveros in the second round.

So far, so good, but after a June defeat at the hands of Maheshate in Singapore left him at 1-2 in the Octagon, he thought that his time in the big show might be over for the time being.