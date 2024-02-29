Steve Erceg: Validating The Hype

"I'm feeling really good," Erceg told UFC.com. "Every time I come to one of these things, I get a little bit better, a little bit more used to all of the spotlight, the jet lag, and everything that goes along with it. So, I'm feeling good."

Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview

Throughout the past year, Erceg still holds a sense of calm and poise.

"Honestly, nothing much has changed in my life." He explains, "Everyone around me is still the same. I still get told what to do by my girlfriend, my parents, and everyone else. So, I'm pretty much the same person, going through the same stuff."