Steve Erceg: Validating The Hype

Flyweight Rising Star Steve Erceg Makes The Trip Across The World To Chase Glory At UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gaziev.
As Steve Erceg prepares to make his third UFC appearance at UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gaziev, all eyes will be on the Australian as he faces fellow flyweight contender Matt Schnell.
Erceg burst onto the UFC scene last June, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over David Dvorak at UFC 289. “Astroboy” has continued to make waves since then, scoring another unanimous decision victory his last time out against Alessandro Costa at UFC 295. These strong wins quickly solidified his position as a contender to watch at 125 pounds, where he currently sits at No.12.
"I'm feeling really good," Erceg told UFC.com. "Every time I come to one of these things, I get a little bit better, a little bit more used to all of the spotlight, the jet lag, and everything that goes along with it. So, I'm feeling good."
Throughout the past year, Erceg still holds a sense of calm and poise.
"Honestly, nothing much has changed in my life." He explains, "Everyone around me is still the same. I still get told what to do by my girlfriend, my parents, and everyone else. So, I'm pretty much the same person, going through the same stuff."
Boasting an 11-1 record, Erceg faces the inevitable question of pressure leading up to this weekend. However, he remains unfazed, focusing on the task at hand: beating Schnell on Saturday.
"No extra pressure," Erceg says. "The pressure is that Schnell going to try to hit me pretty hard. I’m going to try and avoid that and hit him back, so that’s the pressure."
In preparation for his first UFC main card bout, Erceg's training camp has been intense, yet fulfilling.
"I'm always preparing to improve myself above anything else," he declares. "My training camp has been really good. I feel strong, I feel much better than I did last camp, and I can’t wait to show everybody what I’ve improved upon."
When looking forward to the fight, Erceg envisions different scenarios, but remains focused on emerging victorious.
"I kind of see it two ways," he states. "Sometimes I think it’s gonna be me dictating the space, walking him into shots and taking him down when I find the time. But sometimes I envision that going out the window, and we’re just slugging in the middle of the Octagon. I’d prefer it not be the second, but if it comes to it, I want to win, and that’s what is going to happen."
Erceg looks at a win Saturday night as a fast track to the top.
"I think it sets me up really well," he predicts. "I think it puts me into a Top 5 fight for my next fight, and then a potential title fight or title eliminator after that. So, I think it’s going to be a good deal for me."
As Erceg gears up for his showdown with Schnell, his words are delivered with a mix of confidence and unwavering focus. With his sights set on victory and, down the road, championship glory, Erceg stands ready to embrace the spotlight and leave his mark on the division.
"After the fight, I hope people say all the hype is real," he shares. "I’m coming for the title, and that’s it."
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gaziev, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 1:30pm ET/10:30am PT, while the main card kicks off at 4pm ET/1pm PT.
