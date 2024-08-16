Steve Erceg Just Wants To ‘Earn His Spot’

“I'm going to be so confident that I can go three rounds at a higher pace,” Erceg said. “(I have) faith in myself that I can just go crazy, and I'll make it to the end. I've been hit. I've been tested in plenty of my fights. I've been in there with the best in the world, so there's no reason why this should be any different. I'm going to go out there, do my best, and I know I can hang.”

Not that Erceg needs any more encouragement to “go crazy,” but he will have the unique boost of fighting in one’s hometown with him. The Perth-born contender knows the “super animated” Australian crowd will get behind him as he makes the walk. That said, he plans to keep his focus on the task at hand rather than drink in the scenes. The celebrating, Erceg says, can happen after he gets the job done.

That doesn’t mean he isn’t imagining what the energy is going to be like when that moment comes. He compares it to childhood dreams of kicking the game-winning goal in an Australian Football League match, and a win in RAC Arena would be a perfect “child to adult moment.”