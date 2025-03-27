Steve Erceg: ‘I Belong On This Level’

He opened his UFC account with a win over a Top 15 opponent in David Dvorak, earning a Performance Bonus along the way. After picking up two more wins and another bonus, he found himself not just in the flyweight title picture, but across from the champ himself just 11 months after making his debut. He wasn’t able to best Alexandre Pantoja in Brazil, but many felt the fight was in the balance heading into the final round. And while his dream of winning the title didn’t come to fruition, he made another dream come true when he fought Kai Kara-France in his hometown of Perth at UFC 305.

Although Erceg ended up on the wrong side of a finish, he looks back on his five-fight run in the promotion and sees more positives than anything else as he looks to right the ship against former champion Brandon Moreno in Mexico City on March 29.

“It’s been a wild ride,” Erceg told UFC.com. “I've got to fight all the best guys very quickly and, honestly, I wouldn't change it. All I want to do is fight the toughest guys. And I feel like even though I've had some losses now, it's character building, and you learn a lot, and I'm going to be a better fighter and a better person for the experiences I've had.”

Despite coming off back-to-back losses, Erceg hasn’t once looked outclassed or out of his depth.