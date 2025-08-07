Steve Erceg | The Climb Starts Now

“Honestly, I don’t see any challenge,” Erceg said regarding his opponent change. “It’s so common for me. I’m sure all fighters go through it but ever since I was on the regional scene to now, it’s happened constantly, so it’s just part of fight camp. it is what it is.

“The silver lining is that I have an opponent. I always want to test myself against good guys and different styles. I haven’t fought a southpaw in the UFC yet, so that will be fun.”

Not only is he unfazed by the opponent changes, but Erceg also believes he has the tools to get back in the win column in dominant fashion. But, for now, the mission is simple: get back in the win column and climb back up the flyweight ranks.

“I think my biggest advantage is my cardio for this one,” Erceg said. “The later the fight goes, the more dominant I’ll look.

“In a perfect world, I showcase my grappling, I hurt him on the ground and when he’s really tired, I knock him out emphatically.

“Just going out there and getting a win is the most important thing. Trying to put the pressure of ‘I need a great performance, I need to do this, I need to knock him out,’ trying to think I need to do that can be detrimental.”