Steve Erceg | The Climb Starts Now

This Saturday marks just the second time Perth, Australia, native Steve Erceg will compete in Las Vegas.
The last time he fought in “the fight capital of the world,” he scored his first Performance of the Night bonus with a second-round TKO of Matt Schnell. He’ll be looking to recapture that same magic inside UFC APEX this weekend. Only this time, he's trying to snap a three-fight skid that began after that win.
That victory over Schnell catapulted Erceg into a title shot against flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja. While it wasn’t Erceg’s night in the end, he went 25 minutes with the division’s best – not bad for his fourth UFC fight.
Things took a turn three months later at UFC 305, when Erceg suffered the first TKO loss of his career at the hands of Kai Kara-France. The slide continued in March of this year, when he dropped a five-round decision to former champ Brandon Moreno. As disappointed as he is in the results, Erceg believes those setbacks have sharpened his overall game.
“As much as I like to think that I learn from wins, as well, you definitely learn more from losses,” Erceg said. “I’ve learned not just technical things but mental things about myself that I need to improve on.
“The big thing that’s clicked is that I don’t have to be perfect,” Erceg said. “I’m allowed to make mistakes. Nobody’s perfect, everyone makes mistakes. The attempt to try to be perfect is holding me back a bit, so just allowing myself to make the most of the reads I make and do things that might not look sexy or technically perfect at times but are effective.”
Erceg returns to Las Vegas this Saturday for a co-main event matchup with Ode’ Osbourne. The 30-year-old was originally set to face Alex Perez, who withdrew due to injury. Then, HyunSung Park stepped in briefly but was later pulled to headline a card earlier this month against Tatsuro Taira. Earlier this week, UFC announced Osbourne as the latest, and hopefully final, replacement.
“Honestly, I don’t see any challenge,” Erceg said regarding his opponent change. “It’s so common for me. I’m sure all fighters go through it but ever since I was on the regional scene to now, it’s happened constantly, so it’s just part of fight camp. it is what it is.
“The silver lining is that I have an opponent. I always want to test myself against good guys and different styles. I haven’t fought a southpaw in the UFC yet, so that will be fun.”
Not only is he unfazed by the opponent changes, but Erceg also believes he has the tools to get back in the win column in dominant fashion. But, for now, the mission is simple: get back in the win column and climb back up the flyweight ranks.
“I think my biggest advantage is my cardio for this one,” Erceg said. “The later the fight goes, the more dominant I’ll look.
“In a perfect world, I showcase my grappling, I hurt him on the ground and when he’s really tired, I knock him out emphatically.
“Just going out there and getting a win is the most important thing. Trying to put the pressure of ‘I need a great performance, I need to do this, I need to knock him out,’ trying to think I need to do that can be detrimental.”
