Steve Erceg Aiming to Cement His Place In The Flyweight Ranks

Debuting as a short-notice replacement in Vancouver against ranked prospect David Dvorak, the Australian flyweight bested “The Undertaker” and earned a Performance of the Night bonus for his efforts before out-hustling Alessandro Costa at Madison Square Garden and flat-lining Matt Schnell less than four months later to put earn himself a championship opportunity against Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 301 in Rio de Janeiro before even celebrating one year on the roster.

A close, competitive fight with the champion ended his winning streak but affirmed his standing as an elite talent in the 125-pound ranks, but a knockout loss at home against Kai Kara-France and a decision defeat at the hands of Brandon Moreno in Mexico City in March 2025 left many questioning whether the Perth man was about to be another “quick burn” competitor that starts fast, but fades out even faster inside the Octagon.

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But after a decision win over Ode’ Osbourne set things on the winning track again, Erceg opened 2026 with a second consecutive victory, besting Tim Elliott at home in Perth, steadying himself in the ever-changing flyweight division, and he hopes to keep that momentum heading into his fight with Ramazan Temirov on July 25.

“It felt awesome — to walk out to your home crowd and give them something to cheer about, fighting an opponent that has been around for such a long time, such a good fighter, adding that feather to my cap is very exciting,” Erceg said. “It was very fun,” he said of facing the trash-talking, often frantic Elliott and dealing with his antics. “Leading up, I was expecting it and at the end of the first round, he took me down and put his chin in my eye. It didn’t bother me, but I went to push his face away, and he complained that I was poking him in the eye, and I was like, ‘Bro, you’re literally putting your chin in my eye,’ and he goes, ‘That’s f*****’ legal, m*****f******!’