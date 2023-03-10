 Skip to main content
Aljamain Sterling, Henry Cejudo, Charles Oliveira, Beneil Dariush
Sterling vs Cejudo To Headline UFC 288 For The Bantamweight Title

Charles Oliveira vs Beneil Dariush Set For Co-Main Clash In UFC's Return To Newark
Mar. 10, 2023

The bad blood has been boiling, and on May 6, UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and Henry "Triple C" Cejudo will settle their score in the main event of UFC 288 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Henry Cejudo | Must See Moments
In the co-main event, it's a pivotal clash in the lightweight division when former champ Charles Oliveira battles surging contender Beneil Dariush.

Returning to the Octagon for the first time since his May 2020 victory over Dominick Cruz, Cejudo is one of the most decorated athletes in combat sports with an Olympic gold medal in wrestling and bantamweight and flyweight world titles in the UFC.

Aljamain Sterling | Top Finishes
But on this Cinco de Mayo weekend, the proud Mexican-American will be in with the best bantamweight in the world in Sterling, the current titleholder who has won eight in a row, defeating Cory Sandhagen, Petr Yan and TJ Dillashaw along the way.

Other matchups on the card include: Xiaonan Yan against former strawweight champion Jéssica Andrade, a featherweight clash between Bryce Mitchell and Jonathan Pearce, and the return of Kron Gracie, who faces all-action Canadian Charles Jourdain.

Tickets go on-sale on Friday, March 17th. Stay tuned to UFC.com for all updates to the card.

: