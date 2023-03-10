Sterling vs Cejudo To Headline UFC 288 For The Bantamweight Title

But on this Cinco de Mayo weekend, the proud Mexican-American will be in with the best bantamweight in the world in Sterling, the current titleholder who has won eight in a row, defeating Cory Sandhagen, Petr Yan and TJ Dillashaw along the way.

Other matchups on the card include: Xiaonan Yan against former strawweight champion Jéssica Andrade, a featherweight clash between Bryce Mitchell and Jonathan Pearce, and the return of Kron Gracie, who faces all-action Canadian Charles Jourdain.

Tickets go on-sale on Friday, March 17th. Stay tuned to UFC.com for all updates to the card.