Stephens Fueled By Mexico City Events

“None of that matters,” Stephens said on Tuesday morning with an intensity that contradicted his words and made it clear he is in no way over what transpired four weeks ago. “We’re here now and we’re bringing a big banger to Boston.

“I’m really kind of tired of talking about the eye,” he added when asked for an update on his health. “I’m here to fight. All is well — I’m healthy, I’m 100 percent and I’m ready to destroy Yair.”

In the aftermath of their brief September engagement, many in the MMA community rallied to defend the featherweight stalwart and point out the absurdity of such accusations that he was looking for a way out of the bout.

Fight by Fight Preview | Free Fight: Weidman Finishes Anderson Silva | Weidman vs Reyes Preview

The 33-year-old Stephens turned pro five months prior to turning 21. Friday’s rematch with Rodriguez will be his 46th professional fight and 32nd appearance inside the Octagon. Although he’s put together a symmetrical record of 15-15 with one no contest verdict, the one thing no one has ever questioned is his willingness and readiness to fight.

Stephens has been on the UFC roster for a dozen years, facing off with a non-stop barrage of dangerous opponents, rising stars and seasoned contenders in two of the deepest divisions in the sport during that time. While there have been some bad losses and tough stretches scattered throughout the last dozen years, there has never been a time where the San Diego-based slugger has looked to take the easy road.