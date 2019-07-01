Stephens And Rodriguez To Headline UFC Mexico City

UFC Mexico City airs live on ESPN+.

Winner of The Ultimate Fighter Latin America in 2014, Rodriguez won his first two UFC bouts at home before taking his show on the road, where he has defeated the likes of Dan Hooker and BJ Penn. Now, after a Fight of the Year knockout of Chan Sung Jung, he's back in Mexico to battle Stephens, a perennial contender with knockout power whose last three wins have seen him defeat Gilbert Melendez, Dooho Choi and Josh Emmett.

Also made official for the card were the following bouts:

Carla Esparza vs Alexa Grasso

Sijara Eubanks vs Bethe Correia

Alex Perez vs Sergio Pettis

Vinicius Moreira vs Paul Craig

Brandon Moreno vs Askar Askarov

Istela Nunes vs Angela Hill

Jose Quinonez vs Carlos Huachin

Marion Reneau vs Irene Aldana