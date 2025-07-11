Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson Is Still Setting The Standard

"Our weight class is ridiculous right now, but it is what it is. It gets people excited. So it’s really cool to be in the division. I’m ranked number 12, which is nuts, because I haven't been out of the top 10 since like 2013-14. And being the oldest guy in the UFC and on the card, I'm doing pretty well.”

His upcoming test will see him put his skills to the test against Bonfim, a Dana White’s Contender Series graduate who has claimed victory in four of his five UFC appearances to date.

“It wasn't anything I was looking for. It was who was available at the time,” he explained.

“I wanted to fight in Atlanta, but it didn't pan out. So they were like, ‘Hey, what about Gabriel Bonfim?’"

A ranked fighter offered a dangerous unranked finisher may take a moment's pause, but Thompson said he was happy to accept the assignment, and cited some of his early UFC opponents as he explained why he was so willing to give a young, hungry fighter the chance to prove himself against him.