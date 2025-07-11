Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson Is Still Setting The Standard

He may be 42 years of age, but Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson remains one of the most respected figures in a crowded UFC welterweight division.
The two-time title challenger sits 12th in the official UFC welterweight rankings, and he will put that ranking on the line on Saturday night when he takes on Brazilian submission ace Gabriel Bonfim in the co-main event in Nashville, Tennessee.
It’s also a chance for Thompson to exorcise some ghosts from his past as he returns to the city where he suffered his first knockout loss.
“I got some redemption (on my mind) here because last time I was in Nashville, I got knocked out by Anthony Pettis,” he explained.
“I think it was like six or seven years ago.
“So, back in Nashville, I'm kind of glad, because it's fairly close to home, not too far. It’s been last October since I last fought, so I've been out for a little while. I had some injuries, but we're back at it, baby. I'm excited.”
Thompson remains a factor in a welterweight division that has gone through a period of regeneration over the last couple of years. A lot of the faces “Wonderboy” shared the Octagon with in his early UFC career have departed the stage, with a young, hungry, dangerous crop of contenders replacing them.
“It's pretty cool,” he admitted.
“I mean, yes, the title has changed. First it was Leon (Edwards), then it was Belal (Muhammad), now it’s JDM (Jack Della Maddalena). Now Islam (Makhachev) is coming up to 170. I’m like, ‘Bro! Stay in your weight class!’
"Our weight class is ridiculous right now, but it is what it is. It gets people excited. So it’s really cool to be in the division. I’m ranked number 12, which is nuts, because I haven't been out of the top 10 since like 2013-14. And being the oldest guy in the UFC and on the card, I'm doing pretty well.”
His upcoming test will see him put his skills to the test against Bonfim, a Dana White’s Contender Series graduate who has claimed victory in four of his five UFC appearances to date.
“It wasn't anything I was looking for. It was who was available at the time,” he explained.
“I wanted to fight in Atlanta, but it didn't pan out. So they were like, ‘Hey, what about Gabriel Bonfim?’"
A ranked fighter offered a dangerous unranked finisher may take a moment's pause, but Thompson said he was happy to accept the assignment, and cited some of his early UFC opponents as he explained why he was so willing to give a young, hungry fighter the chance to prove himself against him.
“If it wasn't for Jake Ellenberger, Johny Hendricks, and Rory MacDonald – these guys gave me a shot, when I wasn't even ranked, to move up," he said.
“So I'm kind of the guy in the division known to let these up and comers come and test themselves. I did it with Vicente Luque, Geoff Neal, Kevin Holland, so I don't mind that at all.
“It's starting to become like a fad. A lot of guys in the UFC are trying to hold on to their spot (and) not giving these up-and-coming guys a chance. So I'm here to give him a chance.”
Three of Bonfim’s four UFC victories have come via submission, with the Brazilian showcasing his finishing ability on the mat. In total, 76 percent of his professional wins have come via submission, and Thompson knows “Marretinha” will bring plenty of pressure.
“The dude's tough, man,” he said.
“He's a very aggressive starter. He’ll come at you just guns a-blazing, and he's so aggressive. He gets guys to shoot on him, and then he's waiting for you for a D’Arce or a guillotine. He just looks like a dude that has a tight squeeze, like he’ll squeeze you in half, you know?
“So I know he's gonna be tough, but I like those guys, those aggressive guys. I don't like the guys that wait back. Of course, I know he's an intelligent fighter, so I know he's done a study on me, so we'll see what he brings. But I'm ready for everything.”
Thompson’s latest appearance comes with the former title challenger sitting as the oldest fighter on the UFC roster. And, cognizant of the ticking clock on his career, he’s determined to enjoy every moment as he heads into Saturday night’s bout.
“I’m a different fighter in the fact that I would say I'm a little bit more wise than I was then,” he explained.
“It was such a rush. Everything flew by in my earlier career. I would show up to Vegas or wherever the fight was, and it was just a blur.
“But now I'm trying to soak everything up as (much) as I can. My last fight, just walking out into that Octagon and hearing the crowd cheering your name, coming out to Tenacious D’s ‘Wonderboy’, which is pretty cool.
“I’m trying to soak everything up, soak in the moment, because I’ve got two fights left on my contract. And, depending on how well this fight goes, we'll determine whether or not I have my last one or not. So we'll see. I'm just trying to soak it up.”
And, while his goal is always to win, his biggest motivation is always the children he teaches and coaches at his karate school back home. A huge contingent of them are heading to Nashville to cheer him on this weekend and, win, lose, or draw, "Wonderboy" is determined to set a good example for his young students.
"To me, it's more important than the fighting," he admitted.
"I fight because I do it for the honor and the glory, and it keeps it keeps you young. Training does, if you do it right. But it is also a way for me to try to better myself. I don't want to be stagnant. I don't want to be settling for anything in life. I always want to keep pushing myself. And this is my test. My test of how good I have gotten is that day in the Octagon.
“The karate school is the biggest part of my life, because I teach. I've got like 800 kids back home that watch every move that I make, so to be a positive influence on them, in a win or a loss, so they know how to go through life handling those, it means the world. It’s pretty cool."
