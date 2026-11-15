Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson: Goodbye To One Of The Good Guys

Stephen Thompson had yet to make his UFC debut the first time we sat down and spoke over the phone.
His management at the time had reached out, saying they had this undefeated up-and-comer who had fought in Chuck Norris’ World Combat League and was building a little momentum on the regional scene.
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If everything went the way they had hoped, he would be in the UFC soon enough.
Four months later, “Wonderboy” was readying to make his first trek into the Octagon for a matchup with Dan “The Anvil” Stittgen at UFC 143 in Las Vegas, where the two would be the opening bout of the night. He was polite, well-spoken and still every bit of the humble South Carolina boy who wrapped up his career on Saturday night at Polymarket UFC 334 in New York City.
His humility and all-around niceness (there really is no other word for it, honestly) didn’t strike me then as it does now, perhaps because I’m more than 15 years deep into my journey covering the sport or maybe because I’m pushing 50 and have a very different perspective on life than I did when I was a younger man. But as I reflect on it now, it feels both rare and telling.
It’s rare because Thompson could have come into things with his chest puffed out and exuding swagger. He was an undefeated fighter coming off an outstanding, unbeaten career in kickboxing before that. MC Hammer, who was part of his management team at the time, walked him and his mother to the venue ahead of that first fight. He also had the co-sign of UFC welterweight champion and MMA superstar Georges St-Pierre, who called him one of his secret weapons, admitting that Thompson wouldn’t be a secret any longer now that he was competing on the biggest stage in the sport.
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All these years later, it feels rare because of how frequently we see competitors who haven’t accomplished a modicum of what Thompson did in his previous combat sports pursuits, or possess even a portion of the undeniable talent and upside he exhibited in those early days, show up and tell you how they’re going to win titles in two weight divisions before they’ve even won a fight, saying it with their whole chest like it's genuinely only a matter of time.
I know fighters have to be both confident and a little delusional, but there are some ambitions and goals you can keep to yourself, at least until you’ve gotten your hand raised a time or two.
The reason it was telling is because, for the 15 years I’ve known him, spoken with him and covered his career, that is who he has remained: humble, respectful, well-mannered and well-spoken.
When we spoke last week ahead of his fight on Saturday night with Charles Radtke, which ended with Thompson earning a highlight-reel finish to close out his career, we laughed about his readiness to trade being “Wonderboy” for being both “Wonder Dad” and “Mr. Stephen,” and how the latter of those two alter egos is actually more representative of who he is day to day than the “Wonderboy” moniker he’s famous for.
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There have been 23 times over the last 14 years that he’s been “Wonderboy,” the dynamic striker who darts in and out of trouble inside the Octagon, earning highlight-reel wins, an extended residency in the Top 10 of the welterweight division, and the love and respect of his peers and fight fans everywhere.
But every other day, he’s been “Mr. Stephen,” the guy who greets every kid stepping on the Upstate Karate bus after school with a smile and loves teaching classes more than just about anything else in the world. Though the two are interwoven in many ways, Thompson has always been more of a karate instructor (and bus driver) from Simpsonville, South Carolina, who moonlights as a world-class welterweight in the UFC than the other way around.
Thompson is one of those people where, if someone came up to you and had something bad to say about him or suggested they didn’t like him, it would be an indictment of them, not him, because I genuinely cannot think of a single person I’ve encountered in this sport who doesn’t like “Wonderboy.”
When the BMF title was introduced, he had to be the one who came along soon after, playfully lobbying for the UFC to roll out something similar for the Nicest MF’ers in the promotion because he’s the first person everyone was going to think of if such a title were ever introduced. It never happened, but Thompson is, to this day, the undisputed NMF champion in my books.
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Tossing around platitudes and affixing descriptors to individuals is part of the gig around here, so I want to make this next part very clear:
When I say that Stephen Thompson is an absolute gem and one of the true good guys to pass through this sport during my time covering it, I mean it with complete sincerity.
Every time we crossed paths, every time we landed on a phone call or Zoom interview, he was as interested in what was going on in my life as I was in his. And when I thanked him for everything over the years last week, the interviews and conversations, the fights, the memories, he quickly thanked me in return, tacking on an “… and if you ever need anything, just gimme a call, brother” at the end.
And he meant it.
Because that’s exactly who he is and has always been, and why I surely wasn’t the only one shedding a couple of tears when he said goodbye and his retirement package rolled on Saturday night.
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Thank you, truly, for everything, Stephen.
Enjoy being “Wonder Dad” and driving the bus.
Happy Retirement.
I promise not to call too often.