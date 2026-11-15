Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson: Goodbye To One Of The Good Guys

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

His humility and all-around niceness (there really is no other word for it, honestly) didn’t strike me then as it does now, perhaps because I’m more than 15 years deep into my journey covering the sport or maybe because I’m pushing 50 and have a very different perspective on life than I did when I was a younger man. But as I reflect on it now, it feels both rare and telling.

It’s rare because Thompson could have come into things with his chest puffed out and exuding swagger. He was an undefeated fighter coming off an outstanding, unbeaten career in kickboxing before that. MC Hammer, who was part of his management team at the time, walked him and his mother to the venue ahead of that first fight. He also had the co-sign of UFC welterweight champion and MMA superstar Georges St-Pierre, who called him one of his secret weapons, admitting that Thompson wouldn’t be a secret any longer now that he was competing on the biggest stage in the sport.

POLYMARKET UFC 334: Hear What Dana White Had To Say After The Fights

All these years later, it feels rare because of how frequently we see competitors who haven’t accomplished a modicum of what Thompson did in his previous combat sports pursuits, or possess even a portion of the undeniable talent and upside he exhibited in those early days, show up and tell you how they’re going to win titles in two weight divisions before they’ve even won a fight, saying it with their whole chest like it's genuinely only a matter of time.

I know fighters have to be both confident and a little delusional, but there are some ambitions and goals you can keep to yourself, at least until you’ve gotten your hand raised a time or two.