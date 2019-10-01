Stephen Thompson’s Confidence Is Unshaken

Thompson said the prospect of fighting Luque is “very fun” and called it a classic battle of a Dutch kickboxer versus a karate practitioner. He stylistically compared Luque to main-event fighter Jorge Masvidal, whom Thompson beat via unanimous decision the last time he fought in New York City. Always eager to laugh at himself, Thompson is all-business when he describes his goals around this bout.

“This go ‘round, he’s going to be on the receiving end of the knockout, for sure,” he said.

That’s a tall order, considering Luque has yet to see defeat via knockout, but a motivated Wonderboy is as dangerous and diverse a striker as anyone on the roster. While his last finish came more than three years ago, he is eager to deliver under the lights at Madison Square Garden.

“Stepping out there in Madison Square Garden in front of the fans is definitely one of the scariest moments of your life and exciting moments of your life at the same time,” Thompson said. “You’re at such an epic venue, and the crowd in New York City is just on another level of places I’ve fought at. It can be kind of intimidating, to be honest with you, but I use that as energy, as fuel to fire me up to step out into that Octagon.”