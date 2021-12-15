Stephen Thompson Still On The Cusp Of Contention

Coming off a disappointing loss to Gilbert Burns in July that snapped a two-fight winning streak, most would understand, maybe even expect the perennial welterweight contender known simply as “Wonderboy” to be extremely picky about whom he shared the Octagon with next.

With his resume, reputation, and ranking, it wouldn’t have surprised anyone if the 38-year-old veteran tried to chase down a second meeting with Vicente Luque, whom he beat two years ago in New York City, or a date with recent title challenger Colby Covington, looking to get things moving in the right direction by facing one of the four fighters stationed ahead of him in the Top 10.

But that’s not who Thompson is as a fighter or as a man.

“I still feel that after one or two more fights, I will be able to fight for the title again,” began the affable welterweight, who squares off with Belal Muhammad on Saturday night’s final event of 2021. “I do have to face off with some of these up-and-coming guys, such as Belal, but I don’t mind it.

“I don’t mind giving these guys an opportunity to work their way up as some of the guys who aren’t in the UFC any longer allowed me to do, like Jake Ellenberger and Johny Hendricks. They allowed me to step up and fight for that spot, and I ended up getting it, so why not give that back to these guys that are coming up now?”

Although Thompson appears physically capable of competing for another dozen years and remaining a divisional stalwart into his 50s, the reality is that he probably only has five or six years left, and a narrow window for continuing to contend for the UFC welterweight title.

He’s fought for the title twice, battling Tyron Woodley to a draw at UFC 205 before losing the rematch with “The Chosen One” four months later, and even though he’s the only Top 5 fighter current champion Kamaru Usman has yet to face, his road to another championship opportunity took a sharp left turn with his loss to Burns.