Stephen Thompson Looks Forward To A Chess Match

Sometimes, an athlete might have some delusions of grandeur when it comes to their ability to deal with the almighty Father Time, but as he approaches his 24th professional mixed martial arts bout at UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Holland, “Wonderboy” appears his usual enthusiastic and sharp self. Although he might have not imagined he’d fight into his 40s, a combination of smarter training and his competitive fire still very much burning has him in a healthy spot as he looks toward another main event slot.

“This is where I feel at home, competing,” Thompson told UFC.com. “Not only is that fun, it brings the nerves, as well. It gives you emotions that you’re not used to feeling, which can be addicting, for sure. It’s more on trying to better myself. That’s what I think it’s all about at this point, trying to be the best Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson that I can be.”

December 3’s headlining date with Kevin Holland is Thompson’s first bout of 2022. After a disappointing 2021 in which he dropped decisions to Belal Muhammad and Gilbert Burns, Thompson took some time to take stock of his position in the loaded welterweight division. He also expressed frustration with the way those fights went. In both fights, Muhammad and Burns both implemented grappling-heavy attacks that were low on action and high on the amount of time Thompson spent on his back.