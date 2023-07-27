Stephen Thompson: How To Achieve Longevity In MMA

Headlining an electric fight night card in Orlando, Florida, Thompson faced Kevin Holland, a fearless competitor who had picked up knockout victories over Santiago Ponzinibbio, Jacare Souza and Joaquin Buckley.

After holding off Holland’s pressure early in the first round, Thompson started to pick up steam and never looked back, separating himself on the scorecards more and more with each passing minute. In the fourth round, Thompson out-struck Holland 48-12 on his way to securing a TKO victory.

“I wanted to show the fans and the UFC that I still have it,” Thompson said. “I was coming off two losses against two good grapplers, and to get someone like Kevin Holland who’s going to put on a show, you have to have a good dancing partner when you’re out there to have a good show and he was definitely the one to do it. Now I found a good partner in Michel Pereira to put a on a good show for the fans at UFC 291.”

It's very difficult to stay on top of a sport like mixed martial arts that evolves so rapidly. With the UFC turning 30 years old this year, faster, stronger and more technical athletes enter the sport every single day, so UFC veterans are forced to adapt if they plan to survive.