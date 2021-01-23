Stephen Thompson Here To Prove Himself, Again

The uninitiated might scratch their heads looking at Thompson’s recent UFC run, but as in every sport, the numbers don’t tell the whole story.

Controversial decision losses to both Darren Till and in a welterweight championship fight against Tyson Woodley were scored opposite that of many media and prognosticators. In fact, the only definitive loss in the career of “Wonderboy” was the only time he’s ever been finished: a KO courtesy of Anthony Pettis in 2019.

“I had some ups and downs the past few years with the two losses to Woodley and Till and getting knocked out by Anthony Pettis. But I just want to prove to myself, and to let the UFC and the fans know, that I am still going for the title and still in the mix.”

A stellar outing against Vicente Luque at UFC 244 was a glorious reminder of the damage Thompson can do when he feels free inside the Octagon. He didn’t keep it out of the judges’ hands, but the performance was vintage Wonderboy, and the effort earned him a Fight of the Night bonus.