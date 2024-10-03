Stephen Thompson | The Battle Within

Thompson returns to the Octagon at UFC 307 this Saturday for his 26th professional fight and remains a mainstay in the welterweight division, having competed at the top for over a decade. His goal remains to be a champion, but, that’s not really what motivates him.

“A lot of the people at the top of the game, their goal is just the title,” Thompson said. “That’s everybody’s goal to get the title, but I think what keeps me motivated is how good can I get myself. That’s the question that I ask myself every morning when I wake up. Like how much better can I get? So, I think with that mindset to just continue trying to evolve as a better fighter, that forces me to go to the gym and train every day.”

As a lifelong martial artist, Thompson has had that mindset since he was three years old. And when reflecting on his recent performances, “Wonderboy” remains optimistic, despite certain results.