Stephanie Egger's Time Is Now

“The first step I took was to the scale and checked my weight,” she laughs. “It wasn’t that bad.”

Relaxed and smiling from the hotel in Abu Dhabi, Egger doesn’t seem concerned about weight any longer. In fact, she projects the confidence of a fighter that has always been here, despite her UFC debut marking just her seventh professional tilt. But even her short résumé is a notable, with appearances in both Rizin and Invicta FC, and a first-round TKO of UFC veteran Mara Romero Borella.

“I started with judo when I was a child and I was on the national team,” she says of a lifetime love affair with the martial arts. “I like fighting. I like the challenge to do standup, ground, wrestling, judo and put all the things together.”

A study of her career to date shows that the bantamweight excels in putting all the things together. Across six fights, two have ended by submission, two via TKO and two by decision. All of them different. But, like any assassin, she has a weapon of choice.