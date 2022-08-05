Stephanie Egger Goes For Three

Stephanie Egger is looking around the UFC APEX where she’ll make her third consecutive appearance Saturday to open the prelims of UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Hill.

“The good thing is you hear your corner,” she explains. “So that's very good for me.”

Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Hill

Perhaps it was the ability to hear her coaches. Perhaps the intimate setting allowed more concentration. Whatever it is, something is working for the bantamweight in the Las Vegas venue. Her two previous performances here have been dominant; a first-round armbar submission over Jessica-Rose Clark that won Performance of the Night honors last February, and a second-round TKO of Shanna Young in late 2021. Something is clicking and the Switzerland native has kept her foot on the gas to ensure it continues.