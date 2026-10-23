Step into UFC 333 at UFC Store with the Unrivaled Fight Short Collection
Three Custom Designs Celebrate the Athletes’ Heritage, National Pride and Signature Identities
Oct. 23, 2026
Shop the UFC 333 Unrivaled by Venum Collection, available globally through UFCStore.com and UFCStore.eu. Live now, the collection features the exact custom fight shorts that Alexander Volkanovski, Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili will wear when they compete at UFC 333 – with each pair designed in collaboration with each athlete.
Defending UFC featherweight world champion Alex Volkanovski will compete in green and yellow shorts with graphic details inspired by Ancient Greece, an ode to his Greek heritage and colors long associated with his home country of Australia. Reigning UFC bantamweight world champion Petr Yan’s shorts salute his home country of Russia and his “No Mercy” nickname, while former UFC bantamweight champion and current title challenger Merab Dvalishvili will wear red and white custom shorts representing his national pride, with graphics inspired by Georgia’s flag and rich history.