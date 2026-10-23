Step into UFC 333 at UFC Store with the Unrivaled Fight Short Collection

Defending UFC featherweight world champion Alex Volkanovski will compete in green and yellow shorts with graphic details inspired by Ancient Greece, an ode to his Greek heritage and colors long associated with his home country of Australia. Reigning UFC bantamweight world champion Petr Yan’s shorts salute his home country of Russia and his “No Mercy” nickname, while former UFC bantamweight champion and current title challenger Merab Dvalishvili will wear red and white custom shorts representing his national pride, with graphics inspired by Georgia’s flag and rich history.