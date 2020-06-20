Step-By-Step, Alexander Volkov is Learning Lessons

After a loss, it’s normal to lick your wounds and take some time to reflect on what went down. Volkov decided to waste no time getting back into the gym and getting a fight on the books. The desire to get the taste of defeat out of his system led to inspired training for the 31-year-old Russian, and he believes that some key tweaks to his game will give way to visible improvements.

“I’ve had losses before, and all of those losses made me a little bit better. It’s like steps, and step-by-step I’ve gotten better,” Volkov said at the UFC 254 Virtual Media Day. “With a win you think everything is good, but if you lose it gets a little bit to you and train harder and do new things. So, of course, I’ve taken lessons and some small details.”

One of the lessons that Volkov learned after his loss to Lewis was to never count out his opponent, as Lewis was able to knock Volkov out in the final moments of a fight that Volkov was surely winning. It was a loss that no doubt stung Volkov, but it made him better.

“Heavyweight is a weight class where all fighters punch really hard and sometimes you can win or lose a fight in the last seconds because of something lucky from your opponent,” Volkov said of lessons learned from his defeat to Lewis. “But, of course, there are always things you can work with and I’m trying to be more concentrated in the fight, know my opponent more so I know when they are accumulating some power for their last punch and everything.”

