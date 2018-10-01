For Stefan Struve, The Appetite Has Returned

“I was mentally not in a good spot in February,” he admits. “It took me a lot to get that win. I had to go really deep in that fight and I really had to dig deep in myself to stay focused. He clipped me and I was on my butt after just a couple seconds. I didn’t know what happened, so I really didn’t get to get comfortable. I woke up with him in my guard trying to pound my head off and I wasn’t ever really able to implement my standup, so it was a really hard fight, especially after a three-fight losing streak, and it took everything I had. And it felt that I was in a spot mentally where it wasn’t smart to fight. There’s nothing wrong with losing, but if you lose in MMA, there’s always the danger of injuries. So at that point it was a good call.”

The three-fight losing streak history, it was the perfect time for the newly-minted 31-year-old to call it a day. He had a 10-year run in the UFC, he held a win over heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic, and he built a sizeable fan following thanks to his penchant for always delivering exciting fights. More importantly, if a fighter isn’t in this a hundred percent, it’s the right call to walk away. And that’s what Struve did…but not really.

“I was pretty burned out from fighting at that point and I really needed a break and some rest,” said Struve before pointing out that a week after the de Lima fight, he was in Denver helping Alistair Overeem get ready for a fight that was ultimately scrapped against Alexander Volkov.

“It was an awesome experience in Denver,” said Struve, who then explains how after a brief illness sidelined him for a month, he would “only” train four to five times a week.

“Max,” said Struve. “I was feeling really good.”