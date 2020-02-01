Statement On UFC Vegas 7 Updates

Due to a positive COVID-19 test result, Mark Striegl has been removed from his bout against Timur Valiev. Replacing Striegl will be UFC newcomer Trevin Jones. This fight will now be held at a catchweight of 140 lbs.



Calen Born has withdrawn from his bout due to personal reasons and Takashi Sato was not medically cleared to fight. Their opponents, Dwight Grant and Daniel Rodriguez, respectively, will now face each other in a welterweight bout.



The 10-fight UFC Fight Night card, headlined by Frankie Edgar making his bantamweight debut against Pedro Munhoz, takes place this Saturday, August 22, from UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The event airs live on ESPN+ beginning at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT with the main card on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT.