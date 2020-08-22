Statement on UFC Vegas 7 Co-Main Event

UFC Fight Night: Munhoz vs Edgar will proceed with nine bouts.
Aug. 22, 2020
Due to a positive COVID-19 test, Ovince Saint Preux’s light heavyweight bout against Alonzo Menifield has been removed from tonight’s card and will be rescheduled at a later date.
The 9-fight UFC Fight Night card, headlined by Frankie Edgar making his bantamweight debut against Pedro Munhoz, takes place this Saturday, August 22, from UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The event airs live on ESPN+ beginning at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT with the main card on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT.
