 Skip to main content
Announcements

Statement on UFC Vegas 7 Co-Main Event

UFC Fight Night: Munhoz vs Edgar will proceed with nine bouts.
Aug. 22, 2020

Due to a positive COVID-19 test, Ovince Saint Preux’s light heavyweight bout against Alonzo Menifield has been removed from tonight’s card and will be rescheduled at a later date. 

The 9-fight UFC Fight Night card, headlined by Frankie Edgar making his bantamweight debut against Pedro Munhoz, takes place this Saturday, August 22, from UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The event airs live on ESPN+ beginning at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT with the main card on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT.

Highlights

Top Kimura Finishes In UFC History

Check out some of the best kimura finishes in UFC history, featuring legends like Khabib Nurmagomedov, 

Watch the Video