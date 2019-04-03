Statement on UFC St. Petersburg

Fighting out of Moscow, Oleinik is one of the most feared ground fighters in mixed martial arts, with nine of his last 10 wins coming by way of submission. Winner of two in a row over Junior Albini and Mark Hunt, the latter victory coming at home in Moscow last September, Oleinik hopes to notch another huge win over the Netherlands’ Overeem, who is fresh from a November stoppage of Sergei Pavlovich in November.

UFC Fight Night, which takes place at Yubileyny Sports Palace in Saint Petersburg, Russia, airs live on ESPN+.

Heavyweight prospect Walt Harris, who was scheduled to face Oleinik on the UFC Fight Night in Ottawa card, will receive a new opponent for the May 4 event.