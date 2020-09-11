 Skip to main content

Statement on UFC Fight Night: Waterson vs Hill

Fight Card Changes For The UFC Vegas 10 Event
Sep. 11, 2020

Due to a positive Covid-19 test, Frank Camacho has been removed from this weekend’s card.  Stepping in to face Brok Weaver will be Jalin Turner in a 165-lbs catchweight bout.  Turner, rescheduled from last weekend’s event, owns a perfect finish rate with 8 KOs and one submission.

Due to weight management issues with Matt Schnell, his bout against Tyson Nam has been canceled from this weekend’s event.

In addition, Matt Frevola has withdrawn due to injury and will be replaced by newcomer Kevin Croom in a lightweight bout against Roosevelt Roberts.   Croom, riding a three-fight win streak, has a finish in 16 of his 21 victories, including 12 in the first round.

UFC Fight Night:  Waterson vs. Hill, headlined by strawweight contenders Michelle Waterson (#8) and Angela Hill (#13), takes place Saturday, Sept. 12 from UFC Apex in Las Vegas live on ESPN+.  The 12-bout card begins at 5 pm ET/2 pm PT with main card at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.

MORE UFC VEGAS 10: Fight By Fight Preview | Fighters On The Rise | Watch On ESPN+

Highlights

Top Kimura Finishes In UFC History

Check out some of the best kimura finishes in UFC history, featuring legends like Khabib Nurmagomedov, 

Watch the Video