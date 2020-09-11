Statement on UFC Fight Night: Waterson vs Hill

Due to weight management issues with Matt Schnell, his bout against Tyson Nam has been canceled from this weekend’s event.

In addition, Matt Frevola has withdrawn due to injury and will be replaced by newcomer Kevin Croom in a lightweight bout against Roosevelt Roberts. Croom, riding a three-fight win streak, has a finish in 16 of his 21 victories, including 12 in the first round.

UFC Fight Night: Waterson vs. Hill, headlined by strawweight contenders Michelle Waterson (#8) and Angela Hill (#13), takes place Saturday, Sept. 12 from UFC Apex in Las Vegas live on ESPN+. The 12-bout card begins at 5 pm ET/2 pm PT with main card at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.

